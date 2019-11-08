Aspiriant LLC Sells 45,549 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,549 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 485,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,555,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

