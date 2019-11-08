Aspiriant LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Comcast by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

