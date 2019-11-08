Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,541,000 after buying an additional 286,091 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,993,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,037,000 after buying an additional 204,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,238,000 after buying an additional 324,348 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,063,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after buying an additional 52,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after buying an additional 355,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

