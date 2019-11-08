Aspiriant LLC Buys 3,420 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 2.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $28,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $308.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $309.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.65 and a 200 day moving average of $293.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

