Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Down 2.6%

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), 1,103,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89.

In other Asiamet Resources news, insider Tony Manini acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

