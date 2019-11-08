ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. 13,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.69. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

