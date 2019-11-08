ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Up 12.8%

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)’s stock price rose 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 10,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

About ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

