Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.06.

AX.UN opened at C$11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.89. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.83.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

