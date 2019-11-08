Artfinity (AT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.25 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $35.25 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $669.69 or 0.07266990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014566 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046748 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,187,731 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

