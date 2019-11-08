Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.59 ($9.98).

Shares of AT1 opened at €7.70 ($8.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

