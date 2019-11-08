Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd makes up 2.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 169,103 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 118.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 379,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 205,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

