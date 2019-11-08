Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

