Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.34-0.28) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $115-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.01 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $259.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.