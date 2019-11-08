Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.83. 48,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,413 shares of company stock worth $289,130 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,875 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

