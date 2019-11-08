ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.03 ($22.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

