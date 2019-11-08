ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ArcBest by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,545,000 after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

