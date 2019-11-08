Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,660,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41,426.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,976 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.0% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,306 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,110,000 after purchasing an additional 872,968 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $66,438,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $97.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

