AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) is Notis McConarty Edward’s 10th Largest Position

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises 2.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $109.00. 303,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

