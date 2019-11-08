Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,069 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

NYSE BA opened at $357.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.