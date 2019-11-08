Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.91 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 1.82% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPHF. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth $261,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth $502,000.

Shares of JPHF stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

