Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.42 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.81.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.