Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,180 shares of company stock valued at $57,725,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $176.51 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

