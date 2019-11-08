Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $207,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

