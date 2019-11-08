Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 8,770 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,744,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,483,000 after purchasing an additional 501,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 222,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,826,000 after purchasing an additional 151,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,254,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,467 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,141,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

