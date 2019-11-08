Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BB&T Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BB&T Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $111,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $259.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $260.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,658 shares of company stock worth $100,549,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

