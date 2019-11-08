Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,622,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the previous session’s volume of 341,025 shares.The stock last traded at $16.66 and had previously closed at $15.94.

The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.