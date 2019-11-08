Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.56 and last traded at C$6.64, 1,408,312 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,549,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.94.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

