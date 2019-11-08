Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.57. The stock had a trading volume of 806,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.40.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AON will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,053 shares of company stock worth $2,906,175 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

