ANON Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $111,199.00 and approximately $458.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00222185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01430343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00120741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

