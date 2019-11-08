ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 654,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

