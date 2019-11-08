ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 140.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869,789. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

