AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.93. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 809,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,682,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

