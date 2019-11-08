Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.49%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $21.23 on Friday. Andersons has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Get Andersons alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.