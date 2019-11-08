Analyzing Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 17.98% 21.69% 15.86% Research Solutions -3.34% -39.06% -11.54%

Stamps.com has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stamps.com and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $586.93 million 2.36 $168.64 million $9.84 8.21 Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.72 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stamps.com and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 4 1 0 2.20 Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stamps.com presently has a consensus price target of $80.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Research Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

