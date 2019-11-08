Analyzing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Cardtronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.00 million 0.38 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.29 $3.68 million $1.88 20.62

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 2.64% 22.83% 8.37% Cardtronics 2.21% 24.63% 5.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Cardtronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Cardtronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardtronics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cardtronics has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Cardtronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardtronics beats SilverSun Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

