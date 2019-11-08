Analyzing PowerFleet (PWFL) & Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.55% 66.64% -2.21%

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.73 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -20.99

PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PowerFleet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 119 424 753 73 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.48%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

