Analyzing Encana (NYSE:ECA) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

Encana (NYSE:ECA) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Encana and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% WPX Energy 25.50% 2.39% 1.25%

Dividends

Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. WPX Energy does not pay a dividend. Encana pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Encana has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Encana and WPX Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana 2 8 14 0 2.50 WPX Energy 0 1 19 0 2.95

Encana currently has a consensus target price of $8.03, indicating a potential upside of 65.81%. WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.69%. Given Encana’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Encana is more favorable than WPX Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encana and WPX Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana $5.94 billion 1.06 $1.07 billion $0.86 5.63 WPX Energy $2.31 billion 1.92 $151.00 million $0.09 118.56

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than WPX Energy. Encana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WPX Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Encana on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

