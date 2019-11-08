Analysts Set Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) Target Price at C$6.10

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMF shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Semafo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sprott Securities upgraded shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

TSE:SMF opened at C$3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.55. Semafo has a twelve month low of C$2.23 and a twelve month high of C$5.75.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$180.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Semafo will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

