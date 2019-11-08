Analysts Set Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Price Target at $2.33

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.33.

QES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $2.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $3.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. purchased 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $27,097.74. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,790 shares of company stock valued at $86,241 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QES. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quintana Energy Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,447. Quintana Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

