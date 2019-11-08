Analysts Set Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target at $18.00

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 71.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $433.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.96 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.