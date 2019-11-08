Analysts Set Expectations for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE IAG opened at C$67.65 on Friday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12 month low of C$41.32 and a 12 month high of C$69.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.