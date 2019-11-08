Analysts Set Expectations for Aphria Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aphria in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYSE APHA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.07. 6,791,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,924. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 449.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 416,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aphria by 410.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 870.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 180,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

