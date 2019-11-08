Analysts Set Expectations for ANTA Sports Products Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.17.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

