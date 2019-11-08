Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AOS. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 980,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

