Analysts Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 956,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $660,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,492.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,632 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.