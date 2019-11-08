Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Post ($0.01) EPS

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

SSKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 17,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,503. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.