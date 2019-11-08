Analysts Expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Blackline posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,390,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackline by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 466,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 108,655 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Blackline by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,018,000 after purchasing an additional 481,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackline stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 431,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,778. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Blackline has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

