Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

SYRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 799,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYRS opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

