Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.
SYRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 799,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SYRS opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $11.93.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.