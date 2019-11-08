Analysts Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price target on Irhythm Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. 130,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,118,126.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,829.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,026 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

