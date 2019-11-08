Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,657,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,292. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

